SC Agrotech Q2 Profit Jumps 48-Fold To ₹10.21 Crore, Revenue Surges 802% To ₹45.26 Crore

SC Agrotech's Q2 net profit jumped 48-fold to Rs 10.21 crore, while revenue surged 802 percent to Rs 45.26 crore. |

Mumbai: BSE-listed SC Agrotech Limited has reported a sharp rise in revenue and profitability for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The agricultural trading company's net profit jumped nearly 48-fold, while revenue surged 802 percent year-on-year.

The company is also exploring a digital agriculture platform, AgriBridge, as part of its proposed long-term expansion strategy.

Profit Surge

According to its unaudited standalone financial results, SC Agrotech reported a net profit of Rs 10.21 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 21.21 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year, representing growth of approximately 4,714 percent.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 45.26 crore from Rs 5.02 crore, registering an 802 percent rise. Profit before tax climbed to Rs 13.67 crore from Rs 28.31 lakh.

Half-Year Performance

For the first six months of FY27, revenue surged 1,062 percent to Rs 83.11 crore from Rs 7.15 crore a year earlier.

Net profit reached Rs 19.77 crore, compared with Rs 23.17 lakh in the previous year, reflecting growth of approximately 8,432 percent.

The company's first-half revenue was already equivalent to over 94 percent of its FY26 annual revenue of Rs 88.06 crore.

Meanwhile, H1 profit was nearly six times the Rs 3.34 crore recorded during the previous financial year.

Digital Expansion

SC Agrotech is exploring AgriBridge, a proposed digital agriculture platform designed to connect farmers directly with institutional buyers.

The platform aims to improve agricultural procurement, crop-quality tracking, logistics coordination and transaction settlements.

However, the initiative remains at the planning stage, with no confirmed commercial launch or revenue contribution.

Cash Flow Concerns

Despite strong earnings, operating cash flow remained marginally negative at Rs 9.05 lakh during the first half.

Trade receivables increased to Rs 122.60 crore from Rs 54.16 crore in March 2026.

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The auditor also highlighted pending verification and reconciliation of certain financial balances, although its review conclusion remained unmodified.

Share Performance

SC Agrotech shares closed at Rs 33.91 on October 27, 2026.

Going forward, sustained profitability, stronger cash collections and successful execution of its proposed digital platform will remain important factors for investors monitoring the company.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors should consult financial advisers before investing.