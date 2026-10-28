Motilal Oswal Finvest Q2 Net Profit Surges 457% To ₹159.42 Crore; Announces CFO Change

Motilal Oswal Finvest Limited reported a significant rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reaching ₹159.42 crore. |

Mumbai: Motilal Oswal Finvest Limited (MOFL) on Wednesday announced its unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company's standalone net profit after tax stood at ₹159.42 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The standalone net profit of ₹159.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, is a substantial increase from ₹28.57 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations also saw a significant jump, reaching ₹270.73 crore compared to ₹100.10 crore in the same period last year.

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Total expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹81.78 crore, up from ₹62.71 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the half year ended September 30, 2026, the standalone net profit was ₹287.38 crore, while revenue from operations was ₹499.62 crore.

Key Managerial Personnel Changes

Neelesh Deshmukh has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective October 28, 2026, due to internal organisational restructuring. Deshmukh will continue with the company as 'Head of Operations'.

Sourav Jha has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 29, 2026. Jha, a Chartered Accountant, brings over eight years of experience in financial reporting, finance controllership, and risk management within the NBFC and HFC sectors.

Asset Cover and Financial Covenants

The company confirmed that all secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) outstanding as of September 30, 2026, were fully secured. Motilal Oswal Finvest Limited maintained the required security cover as per its disclosure and transaction documents.

Various credit rating agencies reaffirmed the company's ratings. ICRA Limited reaffirmed an A1+ rating for its Commercial Paper programme and an AA+ (stable) rating for NCDs, while Crisil upgraded its long-term rating to AA+/Stable.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:05 p.m. on October 28, 2026. The unaudited financial results and other disclosures have been approved by the Board.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.