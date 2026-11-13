SC Agrotech Proposes 10-For-1 Split And 4-For-5 Bonus, How 400 Shares Could Become 7,200

SC Agrotech proposes a 10-for-1 split and 4-for-5 bonus that could turn 400 shares into 7,200. |

Mumbai: SC Agrotech has proposed a 10-for-1 stock split and a 4-for-5 bonus issue following its 13 November board meeting. An eligible investor holding 400 shares could end up with 7,200 if the company carries out the split first and the bonus issue follows on the expanded holding.

The proposals come as the BSE-listed agricultural trading company reported a sharp rise in September-quarter earnings and opened its digital agriculture platform, AgriBridge, to the public.

How the share count changes?

Under the proposed subdivision, each existing share would be split into 10, turning a holding of 400 shares into 4,000. The bonus issue would then add four shares for every five held, giving the investor another 3,200 shares.

The calculation assumes the split takes effect before the bonus issue and the shareholder qualifies on both applicable record dates. The two actions would increase the number of shares held 18-fold, with a corresponding adjustment in the share price.

The split would reduce the face value per share. The bonus would increase the outstanding share count. The value of the holding would still fluctuate with trading.

The proposals remain subject to the necessary approvals and procedures. The company has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting for 11 December 2026. The board also considered increasing authorised equity share capital by Rs 61 crore. It deferred consideration of a dividend to a subsequent quarter.

Q2 profit rises nearly 48-fold

Unaudited standalone net profit rose to Rs 10.21 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, from about Rs 0.21 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations climbed 802 percent to Rs 45.26 crore from Rs 5.02 crore.

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Growth continued from the June quarter, when SC Agrotech posted revenue of Rs 37.85 crore and net profit of Rs 9.56 crore. For the first half of FY27, the company reported revenue of Rs 83.11 crore and profit of Rs 19.77 crore. Its net profit for all of FY26 was Rs 3.34 crore.

The September-quarter figures reflect the existing business. AgriBridge opened for public use on 4 November, after the reporting period ended.

AgriBridge adds a digital marketplace

The platform connects farmers, suppliers and institutional buyers. Users can discover produce, raise enquiries, request quotations and coordinate transactions.

In an investor update dated 11 November, SC Agrotech outlined a scenario in which AgriBridge could generate Rs 52 crore in annual platform revenue on Rs 1,000 crore in gross merchandise value, assuming a 5.2 percent monetisation rate.

The company presented the figures as an illustration of the business model. Actual revenue will depend on how much trade the platform handles and what fees it collects.

SC Agrotech has also incorporated subsidiaries in areas including agricultural technology, mining and healthcare. Shareholders will get a vote on the capital proposals in December. For AgriBridge, the operating measures to track are user adoption, the value of completed transactions and the fees the platform earns.

SOURCES | SC Agrotech exchange filings and company announcements dated 28 October, 4 November, 11 November and 13 November 2026; publicly reported financial results.

Disclaimer: This is a contributed company-news article, not an independent equity research rating or buy recommendation. The issuer’s corporate actions require applicable approvals, and forecast scenarios are illustrative.