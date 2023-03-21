SBI Cards declares interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share | Image: SBI Card (Representative)

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 (25%) per equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) of the company for the financial year 2022-23, via an exchange filing.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of the interim dividend is Wednesday, March 29, 2023 and the said interim dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 19, 2023.

