 Nykaa announces allotment of 4,11,500 equity shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNykaa announces allotment of 4,11,500 equity shares

Nykaa announces allotment of 4,11,500 equity shares

The issue of equity shares against exercise of vested Employee Stock Options under ESOS 2012 and ESOS 2017

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Nykaa announces allotment of 4,11,500 equity shares | Image: Nykaa (Representative)

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited) announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on March 20, 2023 allotted 4,11,500 equity shares of face value Re 1 each towards the exercise of vested Employee Stock Options under Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2012 (ESOS 2012) and Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017 (ESOS 2017).

The issue is pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Regulation 10(c) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, (SEBI ESOP Regulations).

The equity shares so allotted under the ESOS 2012 and ESOS 2017, shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects including dividend.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 285,24,46,720 from Rs. 285,20,35,220.

Read Also
Oracle Financial Services announces allotment of 2,381 equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cholamandalam Investment appoints Ajay Bhatia as Chief Risk Officer

Cholamandalam Investment appoints Ajay Bhatia as Chief Risk Officer

Tech layoffs: 1.5 lakh people lost jobs in 2 months of 2023 alone, as Amazon and Meta start 2nd...

Tech layoffs: 1.5 lakh people lost jobs in 2 months of 2023 alone, as Amazon and Meta start 2nd...

Wipro Limited announces allotment of 1,39,579 equity shares

Wipro Limited announces allotment of 1,39,579 equity shares

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.66 against dollar

Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.66 against dollar