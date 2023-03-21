Nykaa announces allotment of 4,11,500 equity shares | Image: Nykaa (Representative)

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited) announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on March 20, 2023 allotted 4,11,500 equity shares of face value Re 1 each towards the exercise of vested Employee Stock Options under Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2012 (ESOS 2012) and Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017 (ESOS 2017).

The issue is pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Regulation 10(c) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, (SEBI ESOP Regulations).

The equity shares so allotted under the ESOS 2012 and ESOS 2017, shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects including dividend.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 285,24,46,720 from Rs. 285,20,35,220.

