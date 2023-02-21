e-Paper Get App
SBI announces allotment of bonds worth Rs 4,544 crore

These are Basel III compliant AT1 bonds, which will provide an annual payout at a coupon rate of 8.20 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Image | Pixabay
Through an exchange filing, India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India has announced the allotment of 4,544 bonds at a coupon rate of 8.20 per cent.

Bank of Maharashtra pays annual interest on non-convertible debentures
article-image

The issue of non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured and fully paid up debentures is worth Rs 4,544 crore.

These are Basel III compliant AT1 bonds, which will provide an annual interest payout.

