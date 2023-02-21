SBI announces allotment of bonds worth Rs 4,544 crore

Image | Pixabay

Through an exchange filing, India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India has announced the allotment of 4,544 bonds at a coupon rate of 8.20 per cent.

The issue of non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured and fully paid up debentures is worth Rs 4,544 crore.

These are Basel III compliant AT1 bonds, which will provide an annual interest payout.

