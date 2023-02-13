e-Paper Get App
Bank of Maharashtra pays annual interest on non-convertible debentures

For an issue size of Rs 205 crore, the bank has paid Rs 16.4 crore as interest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra hikes MCLR by 20-30 bps across tenures | Image: Bank of Maharashtra (Representative)
According to a regulatory filing, state-owned Bank of Maharashtra has paid the annual interest for its BASEL III compliant Tier II bonds. For an issue size of Rs 205 crore, the bank has paid Rs 16.4 crore as interest.

The due date for the payment of interest on non-convertible debentures was February 11, 2023.

