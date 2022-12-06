e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFuture Enterprises defaults on interest payment for debentures

Future Enterprises defaults on interest payment for debentures

The fashion retail company has defaulted on interest payments worth Rs 1.41 crore, which was due on December 5.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Through a regulatory filing, Future Enterprises has informed that it won't be able to pay interest on non-convertible debentures.

The fashion retail company has defaulted on interest payments worth Rs 1.41 crore, which was due on December 5.

Before this, Future Enterprises had also defalted on interest worth Rs 15.73 crore on non-convertible debentures in October.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Future Enterprises defaults on interest payment for debentures

Future Enterprises defaults on interest payment for debentures

Another wave of layoff: PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of workers in headquarters roles

Another wave of layoff: PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of workers in headquarters roles

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 180 points at 62656, Nifty below 18650

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 180 points at 62656, Nifty below 18650

Airtel launches 'World Pass' for international travel across 184 countries

Airtel launches 'World Pass' for international travel across 184 countries

WardWizard Innovations plans to raise up to Rs 1,230 cr

WardWizard Innovations plans to raise up to Rs 1,230 cr