Future Enterprises defaults on interest payment for debentures

Through a regulatory filing, Future Enterprises has informed that it won't be able to pay interest on non-convertible debentures.
The fashion retail company has defaulted on interest payments worth Rs 1.41 crore, which was due on December 5.
Before this, Future Enterprises had also defalted on interest worth Rs 15.73 crore on non-convertible debentures in October.
