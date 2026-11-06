Sansera Engineering Q2 FY27 Profit Surges 52% To ₹108.6 Crore, Revenue Jumps 32% As Global Business And Aerospace Orders Drive Growth

Sansera Engineering |

Mumbai: Sansera Engineering Limited reported a 52 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹108.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by strong revenue growth and expanding international operations. Revenue from operations increased 32 per cent to ₹1,091.5 crore, reflecting healthy business momentum across domestic and overseas markets, according to its exchange filing.

Profit Growth

Sansera Engineering's quarterly net profit climbed from ₹71.4 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹108.6 crore in Q2 FY27. The increase of ₹37.2 crore reflected stronger earnings during the September quarter. The company's profit growth outpaced its revenue expansion.

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EBITDA Performance

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹211.2 crore during the quarter. The EBITDA margin reached 19.4 per cent, highlighting the company's operating profitability.

International Business

Sansera Engineering's international business recorded robust growth of 56.2 per cent year-on-year. The expansion was supported by strong performances in the United States and European markets. The overseas growth contributed to the company's overall revenue momentum.

Segment Performance

The non-automotive business accounted for 20.9 per cent of total revenue during Q2 FY27. The contribution reflected Sansera Engineering's presence beyond its traditional automotive components operations.

Order Book

Peak annual revenue potential from new business, excluding aerospace, defence and space, stood at ₹2,241 crore as of September 30, 2026. Meanwhile, the unexecuted order backlog in the aerospace, defence and space segment reached ₹5,869.7 crore. These figures highlight the company's future business opportunities across multiple sectors.

Growth Outlook

Sansera Engineering's quarterly performance demonstrated strong earnings growth, supported by international operations and business diversification. Investors will monitor order execution, overseas demand and operating margins in subsequent quarters. The company's ability to convert its order pipeline into revenue will remain important for future growth.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.

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