Patel Engineering Reports Q2 Net Profit At ₹83 Crore With Half-Year Revenue Touching ₹2,491 Crore

Patel Engineering |

Mumbai: Patel Engineering Limited reported a 7.64 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹83 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by its infrastructure project operations. The company recorded quarterly revenue of ₹1,211 crore, while its order book stood at ₹13,546 crore, providing visibility for future project execution.

Quarterly Performance

Patel Engineering reported revenue from operations of ₹1,211 crore during Q2 FY27. Operating EBITDA stood at ₹150 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 12.42 per cent. The company's net profit margin was 6.88 per cent during the September quarter. Net profit increased 7.64 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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Half-Year Growth

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Patel Engineering reported revenue of ₹2,491 crore, registering 2.03 per cent growth from ₹2,442 crore a year earlier. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to ₹177 crore from ₹152 crore in the corresponding period last year. This represents approximately 16.45 per cent year-on-year growth.

Operating Margins

Operating EBITDA for the first half of FY27 reached ₹330 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 13.24 per cent. The company reported a net profit margin of 7.09 per cent during the six-month period. These figures highlight its operating profitability alongside moderate revenue growth.

Order Book

Patel Engineering's outstanding order book stood at ₹13,546 crore as of September 30, 2026. The order pipeline covers infrastructure segments including hydropower, tunnelling and irrigation. A substantial order book provides visibility into future business activity, although revenue recognition depends on project execution.

Management Outlook

Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said the order book provides a foundation for sustained growth across the company's infrastructure businesses. Investors will monitor project execution, operating margins and new contract additions in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.