Patel Engineering Declared L1 Bidder For ₹1,593.08 Crore Nepal Hydropower Project Contract

Patel Engineering has been declared the lowest bidder for a Rupees 1,593.08 crore contract for Package 2 of the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project in Nepal. |

Mumbai: Patel Engineering is kicking off FY27 with a major international win, positioning itself deeper into Nepal’s fast-growing hydropower sector with a large and technically demanding infrastructure project.

Secures Major Contract

Patel Engineering has been declared the lowest bidder for a Rs 1,593.08 crore contract awarded by SJVN Lower Arun Power Development Company for the Lower Arun Hydropower Project in Nepal. Classified as an international order, the contract marks a significant addition to the company’s order book and reflects its competitive positioning in large-scale infrastructure bidding.

Expands Project Scope

The Package 2 contract covers extensive civil and hydro-mechanical works central to the 669 MW project. This includes the construction of Adit-5 and Adit-6 leading to the head race tunnel, as well as a 10.5-meter-diameter tunnel stretching 5.41 kilometers. Additional components include surge shafts, pressure shafts, power house structures, and associated infrastructure critical for energy generation.

Strengthens Execution Pipeline

The project is scheduled to be completed over 54 months and is located in Nepal’s Sankhuwasabha district, near Tumlingtar. The scale and complexity of the assignment highlight Patel Engineering’s expertise in tunnelling and hydropower construction, reinforcing its ability to handle technically demanding, long-gestation infrastructure developments across geographies.

Builds Regional Presence

Company leadership views the project as a strategic opportunity to contribute to Nepal’s energy ambitions. Managing Director Kavita Shirvairkar indicated that the project aligns with the country’s push for energy independence while strengthening Patel Engineering’s regional footprint. The company is already executing work at the nearby Arun-3 project, further deepening its presence in the region.

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With over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects, and more than 300 kilometers of tunnelling completed historically, Patel Engineering continues to leverage its legacy capabilities in hydropower and infrastructure execution. The latest contract reinforces its position in both domestic and international markets. This order underscores Patel Engineering’s growing role in regional hydropower development, combining technical expertise with strategic expansion into high-potential energy markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on Patel Engineering Limited’s official press release dated April 23, 2026, and does not include external analysis or independent verification.