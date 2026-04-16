Elecon Engineering Reports ₹2,366 Crore FY26 Revenue Growth, Order Book Jumps 36%

Elecon Engineering Company reported FY26 revenue of Rs 2,366 crore, up 6 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA stood at Rs 523 crore with a 22.1 percent margin. |

Mumbai: Elecon Engineering closed FY26 with steady growth and a stronger order pipeline, even as quarterly performance reflected pressure from delayed deliveries and global headwinds.

Revenue Growth Continues

Elecon reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,366 crore for FY26, marking a 6 percent increase over the previous year, as highlighted in the financial summary on page 10 of the investor presentation. EBITDA stood at Rs 523 crore with a margin of 22.1 percent. In Q4 FY26, revenue declined to Rs 746 crore, down 7 percent year-on-year, reflecting short-term execution challenges.

Margins Under Pressure

Quarterly profitability saw some pressure, with Q4 EBITDA at Rs 158 crore and margin at 21.2 percent. Profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 108 crore, excluding an impairment charge of Rs 102 crore. The decline was primarily attributed to lower contributions from the gear division, where delayed dispatch schedules and deferred customer deliveries impacted revenue realization.

MHE Drives Growth

The material handling equipment (MHE) division emerged as a key growth driver, posting strong momentum during the quarter. Revenue from this segment reached Rs 274 crore in Q4 FY26, up 36.8 percent year-on-year, as seen in the segment chart on page 13. The division also maintained healthy margins and continues to benefit from strong domestic demand and expansion in after-sales services.

Gear Division Lags

In contrast, the gear division reported revenue of Rs 472 crore in Q4 FY26, down from Rs 597 crore in the same quarter last year. The slowdown was linked to delayed order inflows and macroeconomic uncertainties affecting customer schedules. However, management indicated that a healthy order pipeline and improved demand visibility could support recovery in the coming year.

Order Book Strengthens

The company’s open order book stood at Rs 1,292 crore as of March 31, 2026, reflecting a 36 percent year-on-year increase. Order intake for FY26 reached Rs 2,660 crore, up 12 percent, providing strong revenue visibility ahead. Demand remains robust across sectors such as power, steel, and cement, both in domestic and select overseas markets.

Strategic Outlook Ahead

Management emphasized continued focus on expanding overseas operations, strengthening R&D capabilities, and building strategic partnerships. Investments in advanced manufacturing and customized engineering solutions are expected to enhance competitiveness and support long-term growth across both business segments.

Elecon Engineering’s FY26 performance reflects resilience amid short-term headwinds, with a strong order book and segmental growth providing confidence in its medium-term growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official investor presentation and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.