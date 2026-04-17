Karbonsteel Engineering Secures ₹101.01 Crore Order For ACC Structures From Domestic Client

Karbonsteel Engineering Limited has secured new domestic orders worth Rs. 101.01 crore from a leading infrastructure and engineering company on April 16, 2026. |

Mumbai: Karbonsteel Engineering has added a significant order to its books, reinforcing its presence in infrastructure-linked fabrication projects.

Order Boosts Pipeline

The company announced it has secured new orders aggregating Rs. 101.01 crore from a leading domestic infrastructure and engineering company. As stated in the filing on page 1, the order was received on April 16, 2026. This addition strengthens Karbonsteel’s order book and provides visibility for upcoming revenues, especially in a sector driven by large-scale project execution.

Focus On ACC Structures

The scope of the contract includes fabrication and supply of structures for air-cooled condensers (ACC), as detailed in Annexure A on page 2. These components are critical in industrial and power-related infrastructure projects. By securing this order, Karbonsteel reinforces its capabilities in specialized fabrication, positioning itself in segments that demand precision engineering and timely delivery.

Execution Timeline Defined

The company has outlined a delivery schedule of 10 months from the issuance of purchase orders, letters of intent, and drawings. This structured timeline provides clarity on execution phases and project planning. Such medium-term contracts allow the company to align production schedules and resource allocation efficiently, supporting steady operational throughput over the coming quarters.

Clean Governance Structure

Karbonsteel confirmed that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transactions. Additionally, promoters or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. This ensures the deal is conducted at arm’s length, reflecting adherence to governance norms and transparency in business dealings, as noted in the disclosure summary.

The Rs. 101.01 crore order underscores Karbonsteel Engineering’s steady growth in infrastructure-linked fabrication, backed by strong execution capabilities and a disciplined approach to project acquisition.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.