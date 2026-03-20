Patel Engineering Secures ₹230 Crore Bhutan Project, Strengthening Regional Hydro Power Ties

Patel Engineering on Friday said it has secured a Rs 230 crore project from Bhutan-based Dorjlung Hydro Power Ltd. | BMC

New Delhi: Patel Engineering on Friday said it has secured a Rs 230 crore project from Bhutan-based Dorjlung Hydro Power Ltd.

The Package I of the project includes pre-construction works of the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project in Bhutan, Patel Engineering said in an exchange filing.

Dorjlung Hydro Power Limited (DHPL) is a joint venture between Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC), Bhutan, and Tata Power Company Limited.

DHPL has issued the Letter of Award to Patel Engineering Ltd for Package I. The Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project is a landmark initiative in Bhutan’s energy sector, and is Bhutan's largest hydro project under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, designed to fully support the nation's domestic energy aspirations while enabling the export of surplus clean power to India, thereby strengthening regional energy security, the company said.

Kavita Shirvaikar, Managing Director, said: "Hydropower is a cornerstone of Bhutan's energy future, and we see this as an opportunity not only to deliver world-class engineering solutions but also to strengthen our long-term partnership with Bhutan in the renewable energy sector." Patel Engineering is actively exploring further opportunities in hydropower development in Bhutan and other neighbouring countries, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable growth and regional collaboration.

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