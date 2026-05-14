Patel Engineering Q4 Profit Jumps 75% To ₹68 Crore Despite Lower Revenue

For the full financial year FY26, Patel Engineering reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 5,066.6 crore compared with Rupees 5,007.6 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Patel Engineering Ltd reported a 74.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 68.4 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by improved operational efficiencies and exceptional item adjustments during the March quarter. Revenue from operations declined 10.7 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,413.8 crore from Rupees 1,583.8 crore in Q4 FY25, although it improved sequentially from Rupees 1,230.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Sequential Recovery Seen In Quarterly Performance

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 1,444.1 crore against Rupees 1,606.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax rose sharply to Rupees 91.9 crore compared with Rupees 50.2 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 31 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses during the quarter fell to Rupees 1,308.7 crore from Rupees 1,483.1 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower construction costs. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 0.69 from Rupees 0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

Construction costs during the quarter stood at Rupees 628.7 crore compared with Rupees 922.1 crore in Q4 FY25, while employee benefit expenses rose marginally to Rupees 110.6 crore from Rupees 109.1 crore. Finance costs increased to Rupees 78.3 crore from Rupees 76.1 crore a year earlier. The company reported exceptional items of Rupees 43.5 crore during the quarter, including impairment provisions, write-offs and reversal of liabilities.

Board Approves Stake Sale In ACP Tollways

The board also approved the sale of the company’s entire stake in associate company ACP Tollways Pvt Ltd for a consideration of Rupees 55 crore, subject to lender approvals. The carrying value of the investment stood at Rupees 26 crore in the consolidated financials as of March 31, 2026. The proposed buyer does not belong to the promoter or promoter group, the company said.

For the full financial year FY26, Patel Engineering reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 5,066.6 crore compared with Rupees 5,007.6 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 8.7 percent to Rupees 284.9 crore from Rupees 262.2 crore in the previous fiscal, while total comprehensive income rose to Rupees 319.4 crore from Rupees 259.5 crore. The company’s debt-equity ratio improved to 0.25 from 0.40 in FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.