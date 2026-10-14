Aditya Birla Group Plans $30 Billion Investment In India, Overseas Markets Over 3 Years Despite Global Uncertainty

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has outlined plans to invest up to $30 billion over the next two to three years across the conglomerate's businesses in India and international markets.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi on Tuesday, Birla said the group remained committed to expansion despite geopolitical tensions, unpredictable trade policies and changing global demand.

He stressed that sustained growth was essential for businesses navigating an increasingly uncertain economic environment.

Targets $30 Billion Investment

Birla said the conglomerate was increasing investments in the United States while continuing to expand its diversified operations.

The proposed expenditure includes a $5 billion investment in Novelis' aluminium recycling and rolling facility at Bay Minette, Alabama.

Operating across 41 countries, Aditya Birla Group reported revenue of $72 billion for the financial year ended March 2026.

As of June, overseas operations accounted for approximately 42% of its sales.

The group's major businesses include Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

It has also entered newer segments through Birla Opus paints, the Birla Pivot building materials marketplace and Indriya jewellery retailing.

Other expansion initiatives include the reported $1.8 billion acquisition of Shell's renewable energy assets and the introduction of Ultravolt electric cables.

Birla acknowledged that global developments could affect different businesses within the conglomerate because of its extensive international presence.

He highlighted US tariff uncertainty, geopolitical conflicts and shifting demand patterns as challenges influencing investment decisions.

Cautious Approach Towards AI Investments

While maintaining an aggressive overall expansion strategy, Birla indicated that the group would proceed more gradually with artificial intelligence (AI) investments.

He said the pace of AI adoption would be slower than initially anticipated a year earlier.

Birla cautioned against investing in emerging technologies merely because of market enthusiasm or fear of missing out.

He also noted that the conglomerate's diverse businesses could not adopt a uniform AI strategy.

Instead, each operation would need to evaluate the technology according to its requirements and commercial opportunities.

The group's investment plans reflect its continued focus on expanding manufacturing, infrastructure and consumer businesses while navigating global economic uncertainty.