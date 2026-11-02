Sardar Patel’s Birthday Honored In The United States; U.S. President & Illinois Leaders Recognize Sardar Patel University’s Legacy On His 151st Birth Anniversary |

As India commemorates the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Sardar Patel University alumni community is honoring Niranjan S. Shah as a Distinguished Alumnus, recognizing his remarkable journey from rural Gujarat to more than five decades of achievement in engineering, infrastructure, civic leadership and public service in the United States.

The occasion has also received significant recognition in the United States. President Biden issued a letter honoring Niranjan Shah and commemorating the enduring legacy of Sardar Patel. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias issued a proclamation recognizing Sardar Patel’s 151st birth anniversary and Niranjan Shah’s legacy, while Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a proclamation recognizing Niranjan Shah’s contributions to Chicago and the enduring bonds between Chicago and India.

Together, the recognitions highlight the transformative power of education and how individual achievement can become a platform for civic engagement, public service and community impact.

A Legacy Rooted in Education

Sardar Patel’s commitment to education and nation-building helped inspire institutions in Gujarat that expanded opportunities for generations of young people, particularly those from rural communities.

Niranjan Shah was among the students shaped by that educational movement. He grew up in Pratapnagar, District Narmada, Gujarat, in modest circumstances and graduated from Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya (BVM) in 1967. His family and community made significant sacrifices to enable him to pursue his education.

At Vallabh Vidyanagar, education extended beyond the classroom. Niranjan Shah has reflected on the influence of leaders such as H. M. Patel, whose example introduced young students to public service, national development and the possibilities that education could create.

From Gujarat to Chicago

After coming to the United States, Niranjan Shah made Chicago his home and co-founded Globetrotters Engineering Corporation in 1974. Over more than five decades, the firm contributed to some of Chicago’s most significant infrastructure projects and civic landmarks, including the Deep Tunnel Project, Navy Pier, McCormick Place, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and O’Hare International Airport. The firm’s Deep Tunnel work received national recognition through the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award.

But Niranjan Shah’s journey is not simply a story of business success. Professional achievement became a platform for broader civic and public engagement, allowing him to open channels of communication, engage with leaders and decision-makers at the highest levels of government, and contribute to the communities and institutions around him.

Engineering Achievement, Civic Leadership and Public Service

During the Clinton Administration, Niranjan Shah received a Senate-confirmed Presidential appointment to the Board of Trustees of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation. He was also appointed to the National Institute of Building Sciences. His honors include the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and India’s Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award for Community Leadership, presented by President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

The U.S. recognitions surrounding this year’s Sardar Patel commemoration bring that journey full circle. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ proclamation connects Niranjan Shah’s journey to the larger story of education and opportunity, while Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proclamation recognizes his “indelible contributions” to Chicago and his commitment to strengthening institutions and creating opportunities for others.

The Shah family’s commitment to strengthening ties between India and the United States continues through his daughter, Smita Shah, Chair of the Delhi Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International, whose civic leadership advances cultural understanding and people-to-people connections between Chicago and India.

Remembering Where the Journey Began

For Niranjan Shah, being recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary brings the story back to the people, institutions and values that shaped his life.

“I grew up in a village that was poor in economic terms, but extraordinarily rich in caring, kindness and community,” said Niranjan Shah. “When I left Pratapnagar, more than 200 people came to the dusty bus stand to see me off. Some gave me one, two or five rupees, whatever they could afford, and placed a tilak on my forehead to protect a village boy setting out into the wider world. I have never forgotten the people and the soil that shaped me. My story is not simply about success. It is about education, helping one another, giving back and creating opportunity for the next generation. If my journey inspires even ten young students to believe in what is possible, that would be a meaningful tribute to Sardar Patel.”

Niranjan Shah has reflected that people often see the tree and its fruits without seeing the seeds from which they grew. Those seeds were planted by educators, institution builders, families and communities that believed education could open possibilities beyond the circumstances into which a young person was born.

His journey demonstrates what those opportunities can produce, but also the responsibility that comes with achievement: to strengthen institutions, give back to one’s community and create opportunities for others.

On the 151st anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth, Niranjan Shah’s story carries a powerful message to the next generation: where you begin does not determine how far you can go, and achievement becomes even more meaningful when it is used to open doors for others.

About Niranjan S. Shah

Niranjan S. Shah, P.E., FASCE, is an engineer, entrepreneur and civic leader who co-founded Globetrotters Engineering Corporation in Chicago in 1974. During a career spanning more than five decades, his work has contributed to major infrastructure and civic projects throughout Chicago and beyond. His civic and public service includes a Senate-confirmed Presidential appointment to the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation and an appointment to the National Institute of Building Sciences. His honors include the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and India’s Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award for Community Leadership.