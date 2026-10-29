Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Reports Robust Q3 2026 Earnings, Revenue Climbs 12% To ₹263.1 Crore

Sanofi |

Mumbai: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited on Wednesday reported a net profit before tax of ₹102.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 22% increase from the ₹84.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue from operations rose by 12% to ₹263.1 crore during the period.

Quarterly Performance

For the third quarter, domestic sales grew by 19% year-on-year, contributing to the overall revenue growth. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a 22% increase, rising by ₹5.95.

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Nine-Month Results

For the nine months ended 30 September 2026, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited reported a revenue from operations of ₹728.0 crore, an increase of 16%. Profit before tax for this period was ₹285.3 crore, up by 24% year-on-year from ₹229.8 crore.

Sales Breakdown

Sales of products for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 stood at ₹243.8 crore, compared to ₹213.2 crore in the same quarter last year. For the nine-month period, product sales reached ₹663.4 crore, up from ₹571.5 crore in the prior year.

Management Commentary

Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited, stated that the Q3 performance reflected disciplined execution and portfolio strength. Bakshi added that healthy growth was driven by volume expansion and market share gains across key brands.

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Board Meeting Details

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2026, during a meeting held on 28 October 2026. The meeting commenced at 2:45 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. on the same day.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.