Refex Industries Reports Q2 FY27 Revenue Of ₹559.5 Crore, Ash & Coal Business Secures ₹346 Crore New Orders

Refex Industries |

Mumbai: Refex Industries Limited reported on Monday that its revenue from operations grew to ₹559.5 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 36.1 per cent increase from the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) for the same period rose by 13.1 per cent to ₹59.5 crore.

Half-Year Financials

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations reached ₹1,178.8 crore, a 54.7 per cent increase compared to ₹762.2 crore in H1 FY26. PAT for H1 FY27 stood at ₹133.2 crore, up 55.4 per cent from ₹85.7 crore in H1 FY26.

Operational Highlights

The company’s EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹90.5 crore, up 21.7 per cent from ₹74.4 crore in Q2 FY26. The EBITDA margin was 16.2 per cent, while the PAT margin was 10.6 per cent.

Ash and Coal Business

Refex Industries secured new orders worth ₹346 crore in its Ash & Coal business, bringing the total orderbook to ₹1,721 crore. The company also entered the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) business, launching its first plant in Pune in September 2026.

Venwind and RGML Businesses

The Venwind Business achieved revenue of ₹201 crore in Q2 FY27 and ₹499 crore in H1 FY27. The RGML Business reported revenue of ₹36 crore in Q2 FY27 and ₹69 crore in H1 FY27. NCLT hearings are ongoing for the proposed demerger scheme, with the next hearing scheduled for 28 October 2026.

Management Commentary

Anil Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Refex Industries, said that Q2 FY27 saw healthy execution despite the monsoon season. He noted strong momentum in the Ash & Coal Handling business and the strategic integration from the RMC business entry.

Future Outlook

Jain added that the Wind Energy Business is focused on executing its order book and building in-house manufacturing capabilities. He also stated that the Mobility business is progressing towards profitability, driven by demand for corporate mobility and higher fleet utilisation. The proposed demerger, awaiting NCLT approval, is expected to position the business for its next growth phase.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.