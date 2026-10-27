Coal India Records 27% Capex Growth In H1 FY27, Investments Hit ₹7,966 Crore, Surpassing Targets

Coal India Ltd |

Mumbai: Coal India Limited (CIL) reported a capital expenditure (capex) of ₹7,966 crore during April-September (H1) of FY 2026-27. This represents a 27% growth compared to ₹6,283 crore spent in the corresponding period of FY 2025-26.

Exceeds H1 Target

The company's expenditure exceeded its H1 target of ₹7,286 crore, achieving 109% of the planned outlay. CIL also stated it achieved over 48% of its annual capex target of ₹16,500 crore.

Key Investment Areas

Mine infrastructure development was the largest investment area in H1 FY 2026-27, with ₹2,152 crore allocated. This included investments in railway sidings, corridors, coal handling plants, silos, and weighbridges.

Land Acquisition and Mine Development

Land acquisition accounted for ₹2,033 crore of expenditure during the period. Additionally, over ₹1,000 crore was spent on mine development to support project expansion and operational readiness.

Plant and Machinery Spending

Capital expenditure in the Plant and Machinery (P&M) segment reached ₹1,394 crore. This included investments in heavy earth moving machinery (HEMMs), washeries, and other equipment. Of this, ₹452 crore was spent on procuring HEMMs.

Diversification Initiatives

CIL invested over ₹739 crore in diversification projects. These initiatives include solar energy, critical minerals, coal gasification, and thermal power generation.

Principal Components

Mine infrastructure development, plant and machinery, land acquisition, and diversification collectively accounted for over 79% of CIL's total capex in H1 FY 2026-27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.