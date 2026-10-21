Half Of Country's Coal-Fired Power Plants Face Fuel Shortage As Electricity Demand Surges

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Nearly half of India's coal-fired power stations are facing critically low fuel reserves as unusually high temperatures and rising electricity consumption put pressure on the country's power supply.

According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, 96 of India's 191 coal-based power plants had critical coal stocks as of Oct 19, compared with 60 in mid-September.

Power stations fall into the critical category when their available coal reserves are sufficient to sustain electricity generation for fewer than three days.

The shortage has emerged despite the Coal Ministry announcing measures last week to increase fuel deliveries to thermal power stations.

Overall coal inventories at power plants have declined approximately 5% since the beginning of October.

Power Demand Puts Pressure On Coal Supplies

Hotter-than-normal weather associated with El Niño conditions has pushed electricity consumption sharply higher.

Daily peak power demand has reportedly remained 45 to 50 gigawatts above the corresponding levels recorded last year.

The weaker monsoon has further complicated the situation by reducing hydroelectric generation, increasing dependence on coal-fired electricity.

CEA figures showed that coal-based power generation increased 13.3% year-on-year in September, while hydropower output declined 20%.

Despite higher thermal generation, electricity shortages widened as demand continued to outpace available supply.

The gap reached 560 million kilowatt-hours in September, its highest level since August 2023.

These developments have intensified concerns about fuel availability at power stations during periods of peak consumption.

Limited Energy Storage Increases Dependence On Thermal Power

India has expanded its non-fossil energy capacity, but inadequate battery storage remains a challenge in managing fluctuations in electricity demand.

According to the supplied data, non-fossil sources account for nearly 55% of the country's power generation, although this figure requires verification.

Without sufficient large-scale storage, surplus renewable electricity cannot always be retained for use during peak demand periods.

As a result, coal-fired power stations continue to play an important role in maintaining grid stability and meeting electricity requirements.

The combination of falling coal inventories, weaker hydropower output and sustained demand growth has increased pressure on the electricity sector.

Maintaining adequate fuel supplies will remain important to preventing further disruptions.