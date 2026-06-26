Refex Industries Secures ₹21.15 Crore Ash Transportation Contract, Expands Industrial Logistics Order Book

Refex Industries Limited has received a domestic order worth approximately Rs 21.15 crore. |

Mumbai: Refex Industries Limited announced on Thursday that it has secured a domestic contract valued at approximately Rs 21.15 crore for the transportation of ash. The order involves moving ash to construction sites for road projects under NHAI, other Central or State Government Road construction departments, authorities, and PMGSY road projects.

Contract from Maharatna Company

The order was awarded by a major power producer, identified as a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). The company did not disclose the specific name of the entity.

Scope of Work

The contract's scope covers the supply and services related to the transportation of ash. This ash will be used in various road construction initiatives across the country.

Execution Timeline

Refex Industries expects to execute the order within a period of 12 months from the date of the award. This indicates a focus on timely delivery for the infrastructure projects.

Domestic Entity Award

The company confirmed that the contract was awarded by a domestic entity. This aligns with its operational focus within the Indian market.

No Related Party Interest

Refex Industries clarified that its promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The company also stated that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.