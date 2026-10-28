Allied Blenders And Distillers Reports ₹1,152 Crore Income From Operations In Q2 FY27, Expands Manufacturing Footprint

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited |

Mumbai: Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABD) on Tuesday announced that its income from operations for the second quarter of financial year 2027 stood at ₹1,152 crore, an increase of 15.8 per cent compared to the same period last year. Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q2 FY27 increased by 9.7 per cent to ₹69 crore.

Financial Performance

Total income for Q2 FY27 was ₹2,089 crore, reflecting a 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth and a 15.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) reached ₹143 crore, up 10.0 per cent year-on-year and 19.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Sales Volumes

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales volumes at 10.0 million cases in Q2 FY27. This marks an 11.1 per cent volume growth compared to 9.0 million cases in Q2 FY26.

Capacity Expansion

ABD commissioned a new bottling facility in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, in October 2026, with an initial capacity of 6 million cases per annum. The company also commissioned a captive malt distillery in Rangapur, Telangana, in October 2026, with an investment of approximately ₹75 crore and an annual capacity of 4.0 million bulk litres.

New Product Launches

In September 2026, ABD launched 'The Indian Edit', a new premium whisky, which is available in Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Rajasthan, and Goa. Officer's Choice Blue also received a refreshed identity and premium packaging, rolled out from September 2026 across several states.

Read Also Duty Cut On UK Scotch Under FTA To Help Indian Distillers Cut Costs, Expand Premium Offerings

Management Commentary

Amar Sinha, managing director of ABD, said Q2 FY27 was an important milestone as quarterly volumes crossed 10 million cases for the first time. Sinha noted continued investment in expanding the super-premium and luxury portfolio, along with strengthening manufacturing capabilities through capacity expansion projects.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.