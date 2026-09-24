Excise Department Busts Goa-Made Liquor Smuggling Racket At Thane Station | File Pic

Thane, September 24, 2026: In a major crackdown on inter-state liquor smuggling, the State Excise Department, Division E, Thane-1, apprehended an individual illegally transporting Goa-manufactured foreign liquor via train at Thane Railway Station.

Acting on reliable tip-offs from confidential informants, an excise team carried out a patrol at Thane Railway Station, Platform No. 08, at around 12:15 PM on September 23, 2026. Officers intercepted a suspicious individual carrying two bags as he alighted from the Mangaluru Express (Train No. 12134).

Liquor seized at station

Upon questioning, the individual identified himself as Shivam Chanbas Mathpati, stating that he works as a railway attendant. A thorough search of his luggage led to the discovery of 61 sealed bottles of foreign liquor—totaling 36.85 liters—manufactured in Goa and concealed within two black and blue travel bags.

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The seized consignment includes popular brands such as Royal Challenge Whisky, Old Monk Coffee Rum, Royal Green Whisky, OAKSMITH Sanatory Whisky, Bacardi Guava Whisky, Black & White Whisky, Royal Stag Whisky, Vat 69 Whisky, and OAKSMITH Gold Whisky, with an estimated market value of ₹71,560.

Legal action initiated

The accused was taken into custody, and a case has been registered under Crime Register No. 257/2026 pursuant to Sections 65(a), (e), and 108 of the Mumbai Prohibition Act. Following his presentation before the court, the suspect was remanded to one day of excise custody.

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Nearby officials conducted the operation under the leadership and guidance of Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh (Commissioner, State Excise, Maharashtra), Prasad Surve (Joint Commissioner), Pradeep Pawar (Divisional Deputy Commissioner, Konkan Division), Pravin Tambe (Superintendent, Thane-1), and Ratnamala Gaikwad (Deputy Superintendent-2, Thane-1). Inspector Anand A. Pawar, along with Sub-Inspector P. M. Kharbe, Assistant Sub-Inspector H. M. Devkate, and staff members S. S. Pethkar and R. S. Golatkar, executed the raid.

Further investigation underway

Further investigation into the smuggling network is currently being conducted by Sub-Inspector P. M. Kharbe.

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