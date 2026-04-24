Gujarat Themis Biosyn Acquires Sanofi Portfolio In ₹1,738 Crore Deal To Expand Global Reach

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Limited has agreed with Sanofi to acquire a portfolio of anti-tuberculosis and anti-infective products valued at approximately 158 million euros. |

Mumbai: Gujarat Themis Biosyn is making a decisive global push, betting on a high-value pharmaceutical portfolio to scale beyond its traditional base.

Acquires Global Portfolio

The company has signed an agreement to acquire select product assets from Sanofi, targeting the tuberculosis and anti-infectives segment. The deal, valued at about Euro 158 million, is structured as an asset purchase covering brands, marketing authorizations, dossiers, and inventory, without transferring manufacturing facilities or employees. This structure allows quicker integration and reduces upfront operational complexity.

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Gains Market Access

The acquired portfolio includes 13 established brands with reach across more than 55 countries, spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. According to the presentation on page 3, the portfolio generated approximately Euro 62 million in FY2025 revenue, with nearly 70 percent contribution coming from retail channels as highlighted on page 4. This gives Gujarat Themis immediate access to regulated and semi-regulated markets with established demand.

Drives Strategic Shift

Managing Director Dr. Sachin Patel indicated that the acquisition marks a shift toward a higher-margin, fermentation-led pharmaceutical platform. He suggested the move will help the company improve margins and efficiency by leveraging its strengths in fermentation while expanding into finished formulations. The integration of intermediates, APIs, and finished dosage forms is expected to reduce supply risks and enhance long-term profitability.

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Plans Value Expansion

The company plans to unlock further value through multiple levers, including expansion into high tuberculosis burden markets, lifecycle management of products, and reactivation of dormant marketing authorizations. As shown in the framework on page 8, it also aims to scale distribution networks and optimize brand portfolios to drive margin improvement and capital efficiency.

The acquisition positions Gujarat Themis Biosyn to tap into strong global demand drivers, including rising tuberculosis cases, increasing focus on antimicrobial resistance, and sustained support from global health initiatives.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the investor presentation and disclosures provided by Gujarat Themis Biosyn Limited dated April 23, 2026. It does not include external verification or independent analysis beyond the contents of the document.