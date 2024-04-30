 Sanofi Introduces Diabetes Drug Soliqua In India
Sanofi Introduces Diabetes Drug Soliqua In India

The company introduced the medication after receiving the marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) earlier last year.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sanofi India on Tuesday said it has launched its diabetes drug Soliqua in the country.

The company introduced the medication after receiving the marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) earlier last year.

Soliqua is a once-daily injectable combination drug containing insulin, glargine 100 units/ml, which is a long-acting basal insulin and lixisenatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

It is available at a therapy cost of Rs 1,850 per pen.

"The inclusion of Soliqua to our comprehensive diabetes portfolio (orals and injectables) eases therapy initiation, which helps those prescribed, keep their blood sugar in control more effectively," Sanofi India Head Diabetes Business Unit Cyrus Aibara said in a statement.

Soliqua is indicated as a treatment in adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus, to improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise, in those who are insufficiently controlled on oral or injectable therapies.

