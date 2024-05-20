Turbo Thrills: 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS Roars Into India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 20, 2024
The 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS launched in India at a starting cost of Rs 1,99,99,000, and the GTS Coupe at Rs 2,01,32,000 (ex-showroom)..
It features gloss finishes, 21 or 22-inch black RS Spyder alloy wheels, and distinctive black badges and smoky lights.
Available in seven standard colors, with additional ‘Legends’ palette colors for Rs 7.3 lakh extra.
All-black with Race Tex-wrapped elements, two interior packages, and features like digital displays, adjustable seats, and a Bose audio system.
It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine with 487 bhp and 660 Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox.
Accelerates 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds, top speed of 275 kmph, with adaptive air suspension.
It is equipped with strong braking systems featuring 6-piston front and 4-piston rear callipers.
