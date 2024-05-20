Sky Ain't The Limit: Callum Skye Is Your Off-Road Partner

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 20, 2024

The Callum Skye will be available in two different renditions with on-road and off-road capabilities.

The two-door car is a dual motor vehicle with an all-wheel drive.

This wagon is 4047mm long and 1900mm wide and provides great ground clearance.

The vehicle has a total body weight of 1150kg. Average weight of an EV is estimated to be 2,000kg.

The car has a 42kWh battery and has a range of 273.5 Km.

The off-road battle will thicken with Fisker Ocean Rivian r1s in the fray against Callum Skye.

The Callum Skye is estimated to be priced at Rs 84,62,004.

Thanks For Reading!

