Sky Ain't The Limit: Callum Skye Is Your Off-Road Partner

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 20, 2024
The Callum Skye will be available in two different renditions with on-road and off-road capabilities.
The two-door car is a dual motor vehicle with an all-wheel drive.
This wagon is 4047mm long and 1900mm wide and provides great ground clearance.
The vehicle has a total body weight of 1150kg. Average weight of an EV is estimated to be 2,000kg.
The car has a 42kWh battery and has a range of 273.5 Km.
The off-road battle will thicken with Fisker Ocean Rivian r1s in the fray against Callum Skye.
The Callum Skye is estimated to be priced at Rs 84,62,004.
