 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Casts Vote, Raises Concerns Over Low Voter Turnout In South Mumbai
G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh

Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Monday, May 20.

After casting his vote, Parekh expressed concerns about the low voter turnout in South Mumbai. He added, that the slow voting process and hot weather might be deterring people from casting their ballots.

He emphasised the importance of having a stable government for India's progress and the need for good leadership at the center, which we've been having for the last ten years. He also highlighted efforts in uplifting the lower strata of society.

article-image

Over 8.95 Crore Voters Eligible in Fifth Phase

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), more than 8.95 crore voters are eligible to participate in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections which includes 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors.

Furthermore, the fifth phase involves 49 seats across six states and two Union Territories (UTs).

States and Seats in Focus

In this phase, elections are being held in Bihar (5 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seats), Ladakh (1 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (7 seats).

