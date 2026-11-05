Samvardhana Motherson Q2 FY27 Revenue Surges 27% To ₹38,280 Crore, Normalised Profit Hits ₹1,175 Crore As Order Book Reaches Record $106 Billion

Samvardhana Motherson |

Mumbai: Samvardhana Motherson International Limited reported a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to ₹38,280 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by its global automotive components operations. The company also reported record booked business of $106 billion, highlighting its future business pipeline.

Quarterly Performance

Samvardhana Motherson reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹3,353 crore during Q2 FY27. Normalised profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹1,175 crore for the September quarter. The company's financial performance reflected revenue expansion across its international automotive components business.

Half-Year Growth

For the six months ended September 2026, consolidated revenue increased 22 per cent year-on-year to ₹73,524 crore. EBITDA for the first half reached ₹6,457 crore, while normalised PAT stood at ₹2,207 crore. The figures underline the company's earnings performance during the April-September period.

Record Order Book

Samvardhana Motherson's booked business reached an all-time high of $106 billion. The record pipeline provides visibility into future business opportunities, although actual revenue will depend on customer schedules and programme execution.

Capital Expenditure

The company incurred capital expenditure of ₹3,585 crore during H1 FY27, equivalent to 56 per cent of reported EBITDA. For the full financial year, management outlined a planned capital expenditure of approximately ₹6,000 crore, with a variation of plus or minus 10 per cent.

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Capacity Expansion

During the quarter, Samvardhana Motherson operationalised one manufacturing facility and announced five additional expansions. Following these developments, 17 facilities were at various stages of completion. The company also announced the acquisition of Rotary Connectors (India).

Financial Position

Management reported a leverage ratio of 0.8 times, comfortably below its financial policy ceiling of 2.5 times. The company continues to focus on capacity expansion, integration and execution of its substantial booked business.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.