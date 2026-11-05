Galaxy Surfactants Q2 FY27 Results Hit A New High With Net Profit Jumping 80% And Revenue Surging 36.4%, Strong India And AMET Demand Powers EBITDA Growth Of 68.4% To ₹195.9 Crore

Galaxy Surfactants |

Mumbai: Galaxy Surfactants reported an 80.2 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹119.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹66.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The specialty chemicals manufacturer delivered strong revenue and operating earnings growth, supported by higher sales volumes and encouraging demand across key markets.

Revenue Growth

Galaxy Surfactants' total revenue increased 36.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,816.8 crore during Q2 FY27, against ₹1,332 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. The strong topline performance was accompanied by a significant improvement in operating profitability. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 68.4 per cent to ₹195.9 crore during the September quarter.

Profit Surge

Net profit climbed to ₹119.8 crore from ₹66.5 crore a year earlier, reflecting an increase of approximately 80.2 per cent. The sharp rise in earnings outpaced revenue growth during the quarter. The company's results highlighted stronger profitability alongside expanding business volumes.

Volume Growth

Consolidated sales volumes registered high single-digit year-on-year growth during Q2 FY27. India and the Africa, Middle East and Turkey (AMET) regions recorded mid-teens volume growth, supporting the company's overall performance. These markets remained important contributors to demand during the quarter.

Demand Outlook

Managing Director K. Natarajan said demand indicators remained encouraging across key markets. He highlighted healthy consumption trends, which supported business activity during the reporting period.

Half-Year Performance

Galaxy Surfactants also reported that its profit for the first six months of FY27 exceeded the profit recorded during the entire previous financial year. The development highlights the company's earnings momentum during April-September 2026.

Freight Concerns

Despite the strong performance, management remains cautious about developments in West Asia. The company is monitoring potential disruptions to logistics operations and fluctuations in freight rates. Such developments could influence transportation costs and supply-chain conditions. Going forward, investors will monitor demand trends, volume growth, operating profitability and international logistics conditions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.