Gaja Alternative Asset Management Q2 FY27 Earnings Reveal A Sharp Rise In Profitability, Net Profit Rockets 138% Quarter-On-Quarter To ₹64.7 Crore As Total Income Advances 26%

Gaja capital |

Mumbai: Gaja Alternative Asset Management Limited reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹64.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), representing a 138 per cent sequential increase from ₹27.2 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company's total income increased 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹65.5 crore from ₹51.8 crore, according to its regulatory filing on Wednesday. The reported quarterly profit included a ₹15 crore gain arising from the reversal of a deferred tax charge.

Total Expenses Decline 26%

Gaja Alternative Asset Management reported total expenses of ₹14.7 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹19.9 crore in the preceding quarter, representing a decline of 26 per cent. Annualised earnings per share stood at ₹20.2, compared with ₹9.5 in Q1 FY27. The company's press release did not provide corresponding Q2 FY26 figures for a year-on-year quarterly comparison.

H1 FY27 Net Profit Rises 48%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported consolidated PAT of ₹91.9 crore, up 48 per cent from ₹62.1 crore in H1 FY26. Total income increased 6.3 per cent to ₹117.3 crore from ₹110.4 crore. Total expenses declined 16.8 per cent to ₹34.6 crore from ₹41.6 crore. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 29.5 per cent from 37.7 per cent in the corresponding half of the previous financial year.

Fund IV Makes Two New Investments

Gaja Capital's Fund IV made two investments during the September quarter, taking its portfolio to nine companies. The fund's deployment reached 87 per cent of committed capital. The company also reported a significant liquidity event from Fund II during the quarter. Income during H1 FY27 was generated from three of its four Gaja Capital funds.

Net Worth Crosses ₹1,100 Crore

Gaja Alternative Asset Management reported net worth of ₹1,106.2 crore as of September 30, 2026. The company stated that 62 per cent of its net worth was held in cash and liquid investments and that it had no debt. The board recommended an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share, representing 10 per cent of face value.

Management Highlights Balance Sheet Strength

Managing Director and CEO Gopal Jain said the company's first-half performance reflected the strength of its asset management business. He highlighted management fees, carried interest, gains on sponsor commitments and treasury income as four contributors to the company's income. Jain also said the strengthened balance sheet provided greater capacity to raise new funds.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.