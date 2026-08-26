Gaja Alternative Asset Management Shares Slide Over 8% In Market Trade

Gaja Alternative Asset Management |

Mumbai: Shares of Gaja Alternative Asset Management came under selling pressure on Wednesday as investors booked profits following the stock’s strong debut on the exchanges.

The shares had listed at a premium of nearly 16% over the IPO issue price of Rs 160 apiece, but surrendered a sizeable portion of those gains as the session progressed.

On the BSE, Gaja Alternative Asset Management shares debuted at Rs 185.20, representing a premium of 15.75% over the issue price. The stock opened at Rs 185 on the NSE, a gain of 15.62%.

The upbeat start, however, was short-lived. Profit-booking emerged after the strong listing, pushing the share price down by more than 8% from its debut level.

Despite the decline, the stock continued to trade more than 5% above its IPO price, indicating that investors who received shares in the public offering were still sitting on listing gains.

The company’s market debut followed robust demand for its Rs 550-crore initial public offering, which was subscribed 31.33 times by the end of the bidding period.

The IPO was offered at a price band of Rs 152-Rs 160 per equity share. It comprised a fresh issue worth up to Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of shares aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay debt, seed new investment funds and meet general corporate requirements.

Read Also Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Subscribed 31.33 Times On Final Day

The company generates revenue primarily through management fees, carried interest and income earned from sponsor commitments.

Its limited partners are spread across more than 20 countries, including India, the US, Europe and the Middle East, giving the alternative asset manager a diversified global investor base.

The sharp intraday reversal highlights the volatility that can follow a strong stock-market debut, particularly when investors move quickly to lock in listing gains.

While Gaja Alternative Asset Management shares fell more than 8% from their listing price, they remained above the IPO issue price during the session. Investors are now likely to assess the company’s valuation, earnings potential and growth outlook following its market debut.