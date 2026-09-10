Gaja Capital's Q1 Profit Rises 35.45% to ₹27.22 crore, Recommends ₹0.75 Dividend

Gaja Capital |

Mumbai: Gaja Alternative Asset Management Limited announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with net profit rising to ₹27.22 crore, up from ₹20.09 crore in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's total income for the quarter stood at ₹51.83 crore, marking a 25.73 per cent increase compared to ₹41.22 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹15.64 crore, a decline of 49.19 per cent from ₹30.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Expense Details

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹19.90 crore, an increase of 14.13 per cent from ₹17.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expense decreased to ₹10.28 crore from ₹10.75 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (annualised) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹9.50. This is an increase from ₹7.41 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

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Dividend Recommendation

The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors on 10 September 2026.

Trading Window Closure

In accordance with Gaja's Code on Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for all designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed up to and including 12 September 2026.

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IPO and Bonus Issue Impact

The company completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 26 August 2026. On 19 June 2025, Gaja Alternative Asset Management allotted bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2,500 bonus shares for every 1 equity share held.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.