Injecto Polymers Gears Up For ₹56.12 Crore IPO, Public Issue To Open On September 11

Injecto Polymers |

New Delhi: Polymer-based packaging manufacturer Injecto Polymers Limited will launch its ₹56.12 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 11, 2026, with the shares proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The Injecto Polymers IPO will close on September 16, while the anchor book opens on September 10. The tentative listing date is September 21.

Injecto Polymers IPO Price Band

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 56.12 lakh equity shares, with a price band of ₹98-₹100 per share.

The lot size is 1,200 shares. At the upper price band, retail investors must apply for at least 2,400 shares, requiring an investment of ₹2.40 lakh. The minimum HNI application is 3,600 shares, worth ₹3.60 lakh.

Revenue Rises to ₹375.53 Crore

Injecto Polymers has recorded strong growth over the past three financial years.

Revenue from operations increased from ₹109.05 crore in FY24 to ₹261.48 crore in FY25 and ₹375.53 crore in FY26.

EBITDA rose to ₹38.04 crore in FY26 from ₹22.57 crore a year earlier, while profit after tax nearly doubled to ₹16.01 crore from ₹8.11 crore.

IPO to Fund Capacity Expansion

Injecto Polymers had an installed manufacturing capacity of 10,870 MT per annum in FY26, with capacity utilisation at 95.29%.

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The company is implementing a 2,400 MT Phase III expansion and plans another 4,800 MT Phase IV expansion using IPO proceeds.

Once these projects are completed, total installed capacity is expected to reach 18,070 MT annually.

IPO proceeds will also be used to repay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Injecto Polymers manufactures PP woven fabrics, sacks, BOPP bags, FIBC bulk bags and other polymer packaging products from its two facilities in West Bengal.