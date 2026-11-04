Metropolis Healthcare Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 43% To ₹75.5 Crore As Diagnostic Demand Gains Momentum, EBITDA Jumps 23.9% To ₹134.9 Crore While Tier III Cities Record 20% Revenue Growth

Metropolis Healthcare |

Mumbai: Metropolis Healthcare reported a 42.7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹75.5 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹52.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The diagnostic services provider recorded double-digit revenue growth, supported by higher patient volumes, increased testing activity and expansion across its consumer and institutional businesses.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations climbed 15.8 per cent to ₹496.8 crore during the July-September quarter, against ₹429.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 23.9 per cent to ₹134.9 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 180 basis points to 27.2 per cent, indicating improved operating profitability.

Testing Volumes

Metropolis Healthcare recorded 10 per cent year-on-year growth in patient volumes, reaching 4.1 million during the quarter. Test volumes increased 11 per cent to 8.7 million, reflecting higher diagnostic testing activity. The rise in both indicators accompanied the company's revenue expansion during the September quarter.

Business Segments

The business-to-consumer (B2C) segment generated revenue of ₹289 crore, registering 17 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, business-to-business (B2B) revenue increased 15 per cent to ₹208 crore. Both segments contributed to the company's overall revenue performance.

Smaller Cities

Tier III cities emerged as Metropolis Healthcare's fastest-growing markets during Q2 FY27. Revenue from these locations increased approximately 20 per cent, outpacing the company's overall revenue growth. The performance highlights growing diagnostic services activity beyond major metropolitan markets.

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Interim Dividend

The company's board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share. The announcement accompanied its September-quarter financial results.

Business Outlook

Metropolis Healthcare's quarterly performance reflected higher testing volumes, stronger revenue and improved operating margins. Continued growth in smaller cities and sustained demand across B2C and B2B segments will remain important indicators of future performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.