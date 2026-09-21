Samvardhana Motherson Expands Global Footprint, Arm To Acquire 50.1% Stake In Rotary For ₹500.4 Crore

Samvardhana Motherson Expands Global Footprint |

New Delhi: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has approved the acquisition of a controlling stake in Rotary Connectors Pvt Ltd, strengthening the auto components manufacturer’s presence in India’s aerospace and defence sector.

Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International, will acquire a 50.1% equity stake in Rotary Connectors.

The transaction values Rotary Connectors at an enterprise value of ₹500.4 crore and will be completed entirely in cash, according to a regulatory filing.

The board of Samvardhana Motherson International approved the proposed acquisition at its meeting held on Monday.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of FY27, subject to the fulfilment of applicable conditions and regulatory requirements.

Rotary To Become Indirect Subsidiary

Following the completion of the acquisition, Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech will own 50.1% of Rotary Connectors’ equity share capital.

Rotary Connectors will consequently become an indirect subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International.

The existing promoters of Rotary Connectors will retain the remaining 49.9% stake, enabling them to continue participating in the company’s operations and future expansion.

Focus On Aerospace And Defence

Samvardhana Motherson said the strategic partnership supports the group’s plan to diversify and scale its aerospace and defence business vertical.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen its capabilities in Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems, an important segment used in aircraft, defence platforms and other specialised equipment.

What Does Rotary Connectors Do?

Rotary Connectors manufactures military-grade circular connectors and interconnection solutions. Its products have applications across several industries, including aerospace and defence.

Such connectors are designed to support secure electrical connections in demanding operating environments where reliability and durability are critical.

The proposed acquisition gives Samvardhana Motherson access to specialised connector-manufacturing capabilities and complements its broader electrical systems portfolio.

The deal also reflects the company’s strategy of using targeted acquisitions and partnerships to enter specialised, technology-focused industries beyond its traditional automotive components business.