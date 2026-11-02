Neogen Chemicals Q2 FY27: Revenue Up 42% To ₹296 Crore, PAT Rises 144%; ₹600 Crore QIP Completed

Neogen Chemicals |

Mumbai: Neogen Chemicals reported a 42% increase in consolidated revenue, reaching ₹296 crore for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026. Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 144% to ₹8 crore for the same period.

Financial Performance

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹45 crore, up 51% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY27 was ₹2.96 per share.

Battery Chemicals Business

Neogen Ionics (NIL) contributed ₹37 crore to the Q2 FY27 revenue, compared to ₹5.4 crore in Q2 FY26. The company expects substantial scale-up in this segment from Q4 FY27, driven by upcoming ACC battery manufacturing plants in India and US electrolyte manufacturers shifting sourcing.

Organolithium Expansion

The board approved an expansion of the Organolithium facility at Patancheru, Telangana, increasing capacity from 300 MTPA to 600 MTPA. This expansion involves an estimated investment of up to ₹45 crore and is projected to generate additional revenue of ₹150 to ₹200 crore.

Dahej Fire Incident Update

Cumulative recoveries from the Dahej fire incident reached ₹164 crore, comprising ₹155 crore in insurance claims and ₹9 crore from salvage realisation. On 29 October 2026, Neogen Chemicals accepted an additional claim of ₹152 crore from its insurer.

Fund Raising and Credit Rating

The company completed a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising ₹600 crore. The QIP was oversubscribed by 6.5 times. CRISIL Ratings revised the outlook on Neogen Chemicals' long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures to 'CRISIL A-/Stable' from 'Negative'.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.