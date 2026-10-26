'Maharashtra To Assess Telangana's Thumidihatti Irrigation Project Before Approving Dam Height Increase To 152 Metres': CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Maharashtra will conduct an independent assessment of Telangana’s Thumidihatti irrigation project before taking a decision on the neighbouring state’s request to increase the dam height from 148 metres to 152 metres, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday, stressing that protecting Maharashtra’s interests would remain the priority.

Joint Committee To Examine Proposal

A joint committee comprising the chief secretaries and water resources department secretaries of both states will examine the technical aspects of the proposal, including the potential submergence of areas in Maharashtra. The decision was taken during a meeting between Fadnavis and his Telangana counterpart, A Revanth Reddy, along with a delegation at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

Revanth Reddy and Telangana Water Resources Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy briefed the Maharashtra government on the project and sought its approval for the proposed increase in height.

Fadnavis Stresses Interstate Cooperation

Fadnavis said Maharashtra had consistently favoured resolving inter-state issues through mutual cooperation. The state was willing to consider proposals that benefited neighbouring states, provided they did not cause losses to Maharashtra or its people.

However, he pointed out that the actual submergence area of the Thumidihatti project had increased beyond what was anticipated when approval was granted earlier, making a detailed assessment of the revised proposal necessary.

Wildlife And Land Impact Studied

The proposed study will examine the impact of changes in the project location on the submergence area, the inclusion of a wildlife sanctuary and the extent of land required outside the riverbed.

Fadnavis said Telangana could raise objections or point out shortcomings in Maharashtra’s assessment, which would then be discussed by officials from both states. Expert opinions would also be sought if required.

He added that issues relating to water allocation and statutory clearances fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Water Commission. Maharashtra would submit its views based on facts once the commission sought the state’s opinion.

The final decision on the project will be taken after the independent assessment and technical discussions between the two states, Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan attended the meeting virtually, while senior officials from both states were present, including Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

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