Samsung Shares Decline By Over 7% In A Month As It Continues To Fight Constraints & Competition

Korean electronic giant Samsung has been at the centre of the mobile revolution that was swept into the regular lives of many with the advent and expansion of smartphones.

Samsung Under The Pump

Samsung continues to hold a sway in the world of smartphones and other electronic devices, globally. However, the level-playing field of the relatively free market has brought about significant competition for one of the marquee companies from the Korean Peninsula.

The company's shares also appear to have taken a hit, replicating the uncertainty in the business.

The Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares that are listed on the Korean Exchange have declined by 1.97 per cent or KRW 1,200.00, just in the past 1 month.

In addition, the picture is even more grim when we look at the monthly data, as the company shares have dipped by 7.86 per cent or KRW 5,100.00, in just a month.

However, it also needs to be noted that the stock price of the company rose on Friday, October 11. The equity saw a rise of 1.53 per cent or KRW 900.00, in its value in the first half of the trading session on the day. The current value of the stock price stands at KRW 59,700.

The company has been looking at job cuts in the Asia Pacific as a part of its cost-cutting measures to shore up the resources of the company.

SK Hynix Inc.

In addition, it has struggled in the emerging and ever-blooming AI business, where its Korean rival SK Hynix Inc. has taken the opportunity to make itself mighty in the semiconductor business.

This is exhibited by the company shares as well. The shares of the company listed on the Korean exchange has seen progressive growth in the recent past. On Friday, the shares were in green.

Just in the past 5 trading sessions alone, shares have zoomed by 8.85 per cent or KRW 15,200.00. The prospects are even brighter when we look at the monthly picture. The shares of the company have risen by 18.89 per cent or KRW 29,700.00, taking the overall value to KRW 1,86,900.

Apart from these developments, Samsung has also been in the middle of a controversy in India, as the company workers in Chennai have taken the affairs into their hands by striking against the company.