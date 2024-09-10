 'Let Me Know When It Folds': Samsung Trolls Apple During Launch Of iPhone 16 Series
The Apple Event held at the Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, California, showcased the latest line of the coveted Apple products.

In this event, the company launched the new iPhone 16 series, which included the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In addition, the company also launched some of its other devices, including the Apple Watch series and the new AirPods.

Samsung's Witty Comments

Inter-brand rivalry is a common sight in a competitive world. But, in the age of the internet, and especially social media, where real-time barbs can be exchanged, this rivalry can find a new horizon.

As the launch was progressing, Apple's biggest rival in the smartphone business, Samsung took a jab at the company.

Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Samsung US said, "Let us know it when it folds."

This was a possible jab at Apple for making another phone, that looks relatively the same. In addition, Apple is the only major name in the industry to not chalk out a foldable smartphone of its own.

Samsung's own Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is touted by many as one of the most sophisticated foldable phones in the industry.

The jeering did not stop there for Samsung, as the Korean brand went on.

In another post, Samsung said, "You know... we may have set your AI expectations too high."

This was a comment in Apple's much-talked-about Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 series is said to be the company's first smartphone series with artificial intelligence enabled to it.

As the event progressed, Samsung followed up on its initial jab and said, "Still waiting......" This post once again taunted the lack of newness to the product.

