 CRED Users Left High And Dry As Fintech Company Cancels Jackpot Promising Macbook, iPad, AirPods Due To 'Technical Glitch'
According to users who took part in it, the company offered them a bumper prize, which included tech paraphernalia including Apple's Macbook, iPad and AirPods. This, according to some, is valued at around Rs 1-3 lakh. This was a part of the 'CRED Friday' schtick.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image

Time and again, marketing prodigies have come out with creative ideas to expand the visibility of a product, brand or service. On many occasions, they work like charm, and on some occasions, they simply fail to light the fire.

In what appears to be an instance of the second case, fintech CRED reportedly launched a scheme or 'jackpot'.

CRED Cancels Jackpot

article-image

CRED Users Complain

Some users took to express their grievances of having won yet losing the jackpot. They allegedly were informed that the jackpot had been cancelled, essentially nullifying their victory.

One user took to X and said, "Yesterday, I won the CRED Friday. It was Tech bundle of a MacBook, iPad, and AirPods Max. They asked me to fill a form for rewards to be sent to me. Today I got a call from CRED support saying this was because of a bug and now the jackpot is cancelled".

The same user even went on to claim that he was not the only one, as, as many as 200 odd users were affected by this.

Another user also made a similar claim, and said, "Even though I usually do not fall for the @CRED_club jackpots, but yesterday I just played the friday jackpot without having any hope of getting anything meaningful. But I scored the JACKPOT and it wasn't a small one. It included a Macbook, Ipad, Airpods Max and a TUMI bag worth INR 3.25L."

Other users made claims on the same line, "This is stupid and bad. YESTERDAY: I won the CRED Friday. It was Tech bundle of a MacBook, iPad, and AirPods Max. They asked me to fill a form for rewards to be sent to me. TODAY: I got a call from CRED support saying this was because of a bug and now the jackpot is cancelled".

CRED's Response

Another user added to the long line of indignant consumers, who were left high and dry.

This user said, "Hi @CRED_club Played the jackpot and got this coupon. Redirected me to a website where I was asked to fill all the details and submit my PAN and photo. Post this no email, sms or any other confirmation. So am I winning anything? Should I start celebrating already?

To one of the myriad posts, CRED responded by saying, "Let our experts demystify this for you. Just share the details with us over DM along with the mobile number linked to your CRED membership and our experts will assist you right away. -Shauna".

Apart from this, there was no response or clarification any of the handles operated by CRED on X or elsewhere. In addition, the company founder, Kunal Shah, also did not issue any statement on the matter or a clarification.

The last post on Shah's profile happened on September 6. In this post, Shah commented on the global decline in birth rate.

