SAIL Ranchi celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti adhering to COVID protocols

Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated in a safe environment in SAIL units in Ranchi today following all COVID protocols. In the leadership of Kamakshi Raman, ED (HRD), MTI; KK Jha, ED (Safety), Ajay Arora ED (RDCIS) and Jagdish Arora, ED (CET), senior officials of SAIL Ranchi Units offered floral tributes to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti was also celebrated in the SC / ST cell of SAIL Ranchi. All employees remembered with gratitude the invaluable contributions of Baba Sahab in Nation Building.