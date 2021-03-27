Chairman, SAIL Soma Mondal elected as new Chairman, SCOPE

Soma Mondal, Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been elected as the new Chairman of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) on March 26, 2021. She has been elected for a term of two years, w.e.f 1st April, 2021. Mondal assumed the charge of Chairman, SAIL on 01st January, 2021.

After the announcement of the results, Soma Modal said, “I am a firm believer that the collective performance by the PSEs can make a marked difference to the fortunes of the Country. We would work to make SCOPE an even more effective organization by repositioning itself into an impactful apex body for effective policy advocacy, capacity building research and brand building. SCOPE can play a constructive role in putting forward the views to the decision makers and champion the cause of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ ”.

SCOPE is an apex professional organization representing the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). It is promoting excellence in organizations where public investment is involved, in order to enable them to be globally competitive.