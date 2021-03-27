Inauguration of new XRD system in RDCIS, SAIL, Ranchi

A new Automatic XRD system by a reputed manufacturer of Japan was inaugurated by ED I/C, RDCIS, today in presence of other senior officials at Ispat Bhawan, Doranda, Ranchi. This high performance fully automated computer controlled XRD system caters to all types of raw materials, refractory materials, ferrous and non-ferrous samples, which can be analyzed for identification and measurement of constituent phases. It is also equipped with high temperature attachment, which is capable of in-situ phase identification up to 1500 deg C.

Some unique applications of the system are measurement of crystalline and amorphous quantity in slag, characterization of slag, characterization and high temperature stability of refractory materials, measurement of reactive phases which is useful for waste recycling. These novel features make this system state-of-the-art in the national arena.