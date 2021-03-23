Prez dedicates Ispat Post Graduate Institute and Super Specialty Hospital of SAIL, RSP to the nation

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, dedicated the Ispat Post Graduate Institute and Super Specialty Hospital of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to the Nation in a grand function organised at the Hospital on 21st March 2021.

Prof Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel, Naba Kishore Das, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Odisha, Jual Oram, Member of Parliament, P.K. Tripathy, Secretary (Steel) and Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL were also present on the dais on this occasion.

In his address, the President, praised the nomenclature of Rourkela, which means “Your village”. “This is a very unique gesture of the people of this land to show their care and affection for the guests,” he said. The President unveiled a plaque to mark the dedication of the Ispat Post Graduate Institute and Super Specialty Hospital. He also took a keen interest in the model of the hospital facility.