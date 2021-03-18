SAIL observes Swachhta Pakhwada 2021 to spread awareness

Steel Authority ofIndia Limited (SAIL) is observing the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada 2021’ from 16th – 31st March, 2021 across all its Plants and Units.Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL administered the swachhta pledge to a cross section of employees on 16th March at SAIL’s headquarters at Lodi Road, New Delhi. The pledge was followed by a cleanliness drive undertaken at SAIL premises by the employees led by the top management. Various activities to promote awareness about cleanliness and health safety will be organized during the fortnight across various locations of SAIL Plants and Units.

SAIL has been actively implementing the swachhta initiative in its Plants, Units and surrounding areas since the launch of this drive few years back. The company is committed towards Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan.