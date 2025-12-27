 Sahaj & LIC Join Forces To Unlock Insurance Access For Bharat's Underserved Millions
Sahaj Insurance Services, a Kanoria Foundation company, has partnered with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to distribute life insurance products across rural and semi-urban areas. Leveraging Sahaj's network of 4.5 lakh digitally enabled centres serving over 70 crore citizens, the collaboration aims to enhance insurance awareness, simplify enrolment and policy management.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Sahaj Insurance Services, a corporate agent, on Friday said it has tied up with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for the distribution of insurance products across rural and semi-urban parts of the country. Under the collaboration, Kanoria Foundation company Sahaj's assisted digital service network will facilitate access to LIC's life insurance products and services, enabling citizens to understand, enrol in and manage policies, particularly in areas where insurance awareness has traditionally remained low, a joint statement said.

By combining LIC's trusted legacy with Sahaj's last-mile reach and assisted digital model, Sahaj Insurance Services Private Ltd aim to ensure that insurance becomes simpler, more accessible and truly inclusive for Bharat, it said. The collaboration is expected to improve awareness, strengthen policy servicing and encourage wider adoption of life insurance, contributing to India's broader financial inclusion and social security objectives, it added.

Sahaj Insurance Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sahaj Retail and part of the Kanoria Foundation initiative. The company recently received a corporate agency licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, allowing it to distribute insurance products across the country.

According to the company, Sahaj operates through a network of around 4.5 lakh digitally enabled rural centres that collectively serve more than 70 crore citizens. The insurance vertical has been created to offer affordable and easy-to-understand products, supported by trained Sahaj Mitrs who assist customers with onboarding, servicing and claims. Sahaj centres will also facilitate access to government-backed insurance and social security schemes, alongside life and health insurance offerings, as part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion. 

