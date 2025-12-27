 Vedanta Shares Rocket To 52-Week High On Demerger Boost
Vedanta Ltd shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 607.65 on Friday, surging 35.29% year-to-date on BSE amid a 13-session rally, gaining 17.44%. The surge follows NCLT approval of Vedanta's demerger into five listed entities, with base metals remaining in Vedanta Ltd. Group firm Hindustan Zinc also touched a 52-week peak of Rs 646, up 43.50% in 2025.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Shares of oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd hit their one-year peak on Friday, with the stock surging over 35 per cent this year so far.

The stock has jumped 35.29 per cent this year on the BSE. Shares of the firm hit a 52-week high of Rs 607.65 during the intra-day trade. Shares of the company have been surging for the past 13 trading sessions. During this period, the stock has jumped 17.44 per cent. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday last week approved the plan to split Vedanta into five different listed entities.

After the demerger, the base metals business will be housed in Vedanta Ltd, while Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Vedanta Steel and Iron and Malco Energy will be the other four entities. Shares of group firm Hindustan Zinc also hit its 52-week high of Rs 646 during the day. The company's stock has zoomed 43.50 per cent this year.

