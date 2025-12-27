Dabhol Veterans Protest Bare-Chested Over 24-Year Pension Delay, Threaten Sit-In Outside RGPPL Headquarters

File Image |

New Delhi: A group of ex-servicemen associated with Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd (RGPPL), known as the Dabhol project, on Friday warned of an indefinite protest if immediate action is not taken to clear their salaries and pensions that have been pending for the past 24 years. Senior ex-servicemen from Mumbai told reporters here that the concerned institutions, including those overseeing the Dabhol project or Ratnagiri Gas and Power Private Ltd (RGPPL), failed to release their salaries and pensions despite years of service.

They said the prolonged delay has pushed many of them, now elderly, into financial distress, forcing them to struggle for medical care, food and housing. In a symbolic act of protest, some ex-servicemen removed their upper garments, saying they had nothing left to lose after 24 years of waiting. Addressing the media, Laxman Mahadik said 24 years constitute a major part of any individual's working life, adding that the veterans served with commitment but received only repeated delays in return.

Suryakant Pawar said the case is entirely document-based and that all records have been placed before the media, calling for accountability from the authorities. Chandrakant Shinde said the issue now concerns the future of 96 families, not just the individuals involved. Vijay Nikam said the group would stage an indefinite sit-in outside the headquarters of Ratnagiri Gas and Power Private Limited (RGPPL) if authorities fail to act immediately.

The ex-servicemen reiterated that they are seeking justice through peaceful and constitutional means, but added that 24 years of inaction have left them with no option but to prepare for decisive action.

