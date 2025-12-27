 Dabhol Veterans Protest Bare-Chested Over 24-Year Pension Delay, Threaten Sit-In Outside RGPPL Headquarters
Ex-servicemen from Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd (Dabhol project) protested in New Delhi, demanding clearance of salaries and pensions pending for 24 years. Elderly veterans highlighted severe financial distress affecting medical care and basic needs for 96 families. They warned of an indefinite sit-in outside RGPPL headquarters if authorities fail to act immediately.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: A group of ex-servicemen associated with Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd (RGPPL), known as the Dabhol project, on Friday warned of an indefinite protest if immediate action is not taken to clear their salaries and pensions that have been pending for the past 24 years. Senior ex-servicemen from Mumbai told reporters here that the concerned institutions, including those overseeing the Dabhol project or Ratnagiri Gas and Power Private Ltd (RGPPL), failed to release their salaries and pensions despite years of service.

They said the prolonged delay has pushed many of them, now elderly, into financial distress, forcing them to struggle for medical care, food and housing. In a symbolic act of protest, some ex-servicemen removed their upper garments, saying they had nothing left to lose after 24 years of waiting. Addressing the media, Laxman Mahadik said 24 years constitute a major part of any individual's working life, adding that the veterans served with commitment but received only repeated delays in return.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

